The outside is done and construction is continuing on guest rooms, dining areas and entertainment sections of the Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland, but an opening date has not been announced.

Originally slated to debut over the summer, the opening of the first hotel for the Cartoon Network has been delayed.

Jeffrey Eisenberg, a spokesman for Dutch Wonderland, said he couldn’t give a timeline yet for the unveiling of the 165-room hotel, but said an announcement is expected soon.

Cartoon Network hotel [photos]

1 of 5

The company did, however, just post some new renderings to its Facebook page of the planned lobby and a guest room as well as the Bearista Cafe, a dining area themed to the Cartoon Network show We Bare Bears.

In October 2018, The Cartoon Network and the owner of Dutch Wonderland announced they were converting the former Continental Inn into a family resort that’s wall-to-wall Cartoon Network characters, programs and products.

Sign up for our newsletter

Located at 2285 Lincoln Highway East, developers said the hotel “will immerse guests in the animation and antics of characters” featured on the network’s programs.

Is Lancaster County's hotel building boom too much of a good thing?

Palace Entertainment owns and operates more than 20 amusement parks, water parks and family entertainment centers in the United States and Australia.

Based in Newport Beach, California, Palace Entertainment acquired Dutch Wonderland in 2010 from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Co.