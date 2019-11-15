The outside is done and construction is continuing on guest rooms, dining areas and entertainment sections of the Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland, but an opening date has not been announced.
Originally slated to debut over the summer, the opening of the first hotel for the Cartoon Network has been delayed.
Jeffrey Eisenberg, a spokesman for Dutch Wonderland, said he couldn’t give a timeline yet for the unveiling of the 165-room hotel, but said an announcement is expected soon.
A rendering of the planned Bearista Cafe at the Cartoon Network Hotel.
This rendering shows the Cartoon Network Hotel under construction next to Dutch Wonderland. The hotel will be replete with Cartoon Network characters. At left is the magical dog Jake, who’s taken an elongated, spiraling form. Seated next to him is the boy Finn. At right, showing guests where to enter, is the versatile electronic gadget BMO. All appear on the show "Adventure Time."
Outside construction is complete on the Cartoon Network Hotel next to Dutch Wonderland.
Kevin Stairiker
Submitted
The company did, however, just post some new renderings to its Facebook page of the planned lobby and a guest room as well as the Bearista Cafe, a dining area themed to the Cartoon Network show We Bare Bears.
In October 2018, The Cartoon Network and the owner of Dutch Wonderland announced they were converting the former Continental Inn into a family resort that’s wall-to-wall Cartoon Network characters, programs and products.