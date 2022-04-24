John Berry is a busy man, so it was understandable when he decided he needed to step away from managing the Conestoga Township Pool.

But there was one problem: Berry, a township supervisor who also serves as the township’s roadmaster, was the only person certified to operate the pool.

No Berry, no pool.

With Berry’s decision, the pool was facing a third straight year of being closed after it was shut down in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t want to do it, but it just takes too much time to do it right,” said Berry, who has operated the pool for about five years. “And the liability of it all falls on the operator. If there is an issue or something, he’s the one responsible for it. And to make a long story short, I want to spend time with my wife and grandkids.”

In the end the township found a third party willing to take on Berry’s duties, and come Memorial Day weekend, visitors will be able to head over to enjoy the pool at 49 Kendig Road.

Meanwhile, residents in the Manheim area aren’t so lucky.

Borough officials recently decided to close the aging Manheim Community Pool at 504 Adele Ave. indefinitely.

Like most everything else, the pandemic forced the pool to close in 2020, and while it reopened in 2021, it experienced a decrease in revenue.

Officials are weighing their options on what to do with the 64-year-old borough pool, and whether it ever reopens remains a question they hope a feasibility study will help answer.

‘A win for everybody’

In Conestoga, Berry was responsible for managing the township pool’s employees, checking and applying chemicals, cleaning and performing general maintenance for the facility.

And he was on call 24/7 for everything from plumbing issues to a kid getting sick in the pool.

So, citing the time it took to operate the pool, which meant less time with his family, Berry made the decision not to renew the certifications needed to perform his duties. Those certifications were set to expire in June.

Fortunately, the township agreed to lease the pool for a year at $1 per month to Kirkwood-based Stars & Stripes Swim & Splash Club LLC. The agreement comes with the option to renew the lease.

Membership rates Conestoga Township Pool, 49 Kendig Road, will reopen as Stars & Stripes Swim & Splash Club at 4 p.m. May 27. Following are the membership rates for the 2022 season. Children 3 and younger will be admitted for free. For more information, contact the pool at 717-455-3870 or manager@swimandsplashclub.com, or go to www.swimandsplashclub.com or www.facebook.com/swimandsplashclub/. Through April 30 $125 per person

$180 per couple (must live at same address)

$250 per family (up to four people) May 1-15 $150 per person

$220 per couple (must live at same address)

$275 per family (up to four people) After May 15 $175 per person

$225 per couple (must live at same address)

$299 per family (up to four people)

The pool, which remains township-owned but is now called Stars & Stripes Swim & Splash Club, will open under its new management at 4 p.m. May 27.

“I think everybody is going to be happy with this,” Berry said. “The pool is going to be open. It’s a win for everybody.”

Stars & Stripes Swim & Splash Club plans to provide free Wi-Fi for pool guests and offer swim lessons, water aerobics, popup games, adult and family nights and more.

Regular membership prices for the upcoming season will range from $175 to $299, with children 3 and younger admitted for free.

Owner Tom Soukup said his company is interested in leasing the township’s pool for more than one year.

“This year is just a trial to see how everything goes,” Soukup said. “And if it works for both the township and us, we’re looking to build a partnership with the township and provide an awesome service to the residents of the township and surrounding areas.”

Berry said leasing the pool will save the township thousands of dollars each year because they’re no longer responsible for paying for the insurance, materials and utilities that are needed to keep the pool in operation. He also said the savings can be used for the township’s general fund and no taxpayer dollars will be used to operate the pool.

Soukup said the hardest part about leasing the township’s pool for the first time is getting an understanding of the customer’s wants and needs, but he said he is optimistic about what his company will bring for this and future pool seasons.

“Our long-term plans are to heat the pool, provide more amenities for the members such as cabanas, chairs, tables and umbrellas and really make it a place to come to on the spot, because a lot of things will be available to them,” Soukup said.

No more ‘Band-Aid’ repairs

Officials in Manheim have done their best to keep the borough’s pool open each summer, but their efforts have come at a cost.

And with “Band-Aid” repairs no longer adequate to safely open the 64-year-old pool, the decision was made to have national aquatic planning and design firm Counsilman-Hunsaker perform a feasibility study to help borough officials decide if they should make major renovations, build a new pool or permanently close the pool that opened in 1958.

The study will also help determine the need and potential support for the pool based on the area’s demographics, the expenses involved, community interest and potential partnerships with stakeholders such as the YMCA of the Roses.

While the main L-shaped and wading pools will be closed indefinitely to the public, the lap pool will remain open for use by the Manheim Swim Team.

The cost for immediate necessary repairs is estimated at between $350,000 and $400,000, according to the borough. And that doesn’t include upgrades or repairs to the lap pool or bath house, or any new or updated amenities or water features.

Last fall, borough council decided not to pay for temporary repairs because of an annual operating deficit of about $100,000 and the impending feasibility study.

Expenses for the pool in 2021 amounted to about $201,000, while revenue was $103,861. From 2015 to 2019, expenses outpaced revenue by as little as $50,000 in 2019 to as much as $114,500 in 2017:

• 2020: Pool was closed

• 2019: $190,000 vs. $140,000

• 2018: $185,000 vs. $109,800

• 2017: $225,000 vs. $110,500

• 2016: $201,000 vs. $108,000

• 2015: $175,000 vs. $101,400

Borough manager James Fisher said closing the pool won’t have a big impact on the majority of Manheim residents because only 8% of residents use the pool.

“ … Obviously for the 8% that use the pool, it’s an impact on them. For the other 92% of the borough residents, they never used it before anyway,” Fisher said, adding there are other pools nearby.

He said for the 92% of residents who never use the pool, “the only impact there is that, if we wouldn’t have a pool, they wouldn’t have that $100,000 a year of a tax burden on the pool that everybody’s paying for.”

According to the borough, the deficit/membership subsidy covered by borough taxpayers from 2015 to 2021 was:

• 2021: $97,139

• 2020: Pool closed

• 2019: $50,000

• 2018: $75,200

• 2017: $114,500

• 2016: $93,000

• 2015: $74,600

Counsilman-Hunsaker plans to complete the feasibility study by October. However, Fisher said it could still take several years for the pool to reopen considering the time it will take to renovate it and apply for and receive grant funds.

In the meantime, Fisher said there are no plans to bring the community together in the way the pool did, but officials are hopeful the feasibility study will give them insight about the communities wants and needs.

“Hopefully, going through this process of evaluating what to do with the pool will kind of bring some of that together … as we go through the process,” Fisher said. “There may be a lot of people saying, ‘Maybe it would be good if we had ‘X’ there instead of this or more people would come if it were a more expanded water park type of a pool as opposed to a traditional pool.’

“We’re hoping that something like that will come out of this feasibility study,” he said.

