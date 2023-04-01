Despite heavy rain, fishers cast their lines into Lancaster County creeks Saturday morning to carry on their beloved tradition.

At Little Beaver Creek in Strasburg Township, dozens of people were set up along the banks, including the Stoltzfuses, of Strasburg: Jonathan, 53, and two of his sons, Calvin, 31, and Leroy, 14.

The three made camp by the creek at the crack of dawn, making eggs and scrapple over a fire to kick off the opening day of Pennsylvania’s trout season. Five minutes after the start time, the youngest of the bunch had already caught three.

“Right at 8 o’clock, everybody throws a line in,” Calvin said. “The fish have no idea that it’s fishing season.”

But for the Stoltzfuses, the start of trout season wasn’t Saturday.

Three years ago, the Stoltzfuses started float stocking in Strasburg, volunteering to load up waterways with trout provided by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Two weeks ago, Jonathan, Calvin, Leroy and a few other family members helped release 200 trout into Little Beaver Creek.

The trout are typically 12 to 15 inches long, according to Calvin, but they can be as large as 18 to 20 inches.

Even though the weather wasn’t ideal, it didn’t bother the Stoltzfuses.

“Rain or shine, I'm coming,” Calvin said.

Jonathan added, “It’s a little bit like Black Friday. You go shopping anyway.”

About 50 people go trout fishing in the area on the first day, according to Jonathan, who said he has been doing this for “as long as I can remember.” Jonathan said one of the biggest changes in the last ten years is the water is clearer because now there are fences along the creek, stopping the cows from going in.

Even though fishing is fun, Jonathan said, it’s really about family.

“Catching fish is a bonus,” he said.

Another family on hand Saturday was the Dresslers, of West Lampeter Township: Bob, 40, his son Grant, 12, and his daughter Kendra, 10. Bob said he has come to Little Beaver Creek to fish for the past 15 years, teaching each of his kids when they turned 4 years old.

“My daughter was the first one up this morning,” Bob laughed. “She set her alarm, she came and got me up, got me out of bed, so we would get here at a good time.”

About an hour in, Grant and Kendra had caught a total of six trout, without much help from their father.

When asked about the weather, Bob said light rain and overcast weather is fine, but if it rains too hard, it’s difficult to see what’s in the water.

“If the rain keeps up like this, and the water starts to get like chocolate milk, then we’ll be done for the day,” Bob said. “The trick will be convincing them it's time to go home.”

Bob started fishing when he was about five years old with his father and grandfather. It became an important part of his life, passing the tradition on to his kids. The Dresslers will spend a few weeks fishing for trout, then switch to bass and catfish, he said.

“As winter starts to wind down, you start to get excited,” Bob said. “It’s the fun time of year when the weather gets nice, and we can we can be outside and and do things like this.”