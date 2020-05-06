Lancaster County's political and health leaders updated the community on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Here are three takeaways:

County government eyes reopening

Lancaster County Government, one of the county's largest employers, hopes to soon start bringing its employees back to work at its physical location at 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster, Commissioner Parsons said Tuesday.

And shortly after that, the county hopes to reopen the government center to the public.

“We've been having discussions about county government getting back to work, in a safe and prudent way,” he said. “There's going to be a lot of nuance involved in that. We're going to have people continue to work remotely, but we're also going to scale up bringing personnel back.”

Parsons said the county is aiming for May 11, next Monday, to start shifting employees back to on-site work.

The county is targeting Monday, May 18, to begin reopening the 150 N. Queen St. government center to the public.

Lancaster County remains under Gov. Tom Wolf's red “stay at home” designation, and it is unclear when that status will change.

Leaders shift focus to reopening economy

Congressman Lloyd Smucker spoke of the need to start safely reopening the county's economy.

“It is not too early to start opening businesses that can abide by CDC guidelines,” Smucker said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

He said that he recently met with a group of local restaurateurs, who estimated that 25% to 50% of them may close permanently.

“Prolonged economic shutdown could trigger catastrophic consequences for our nation's economy,” Smucker said.

The county has received $95 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill. County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said he will announce on Wednesday the county's proposal for use of the aid, which will include reopening the local economy.

Commissioner Craig Lehman said he also wants to see the economy begin to restart, but cautioned that if a measured approach isn't taken, the situation could devolve into a cycle of opening and again closing.

Focusing on public health or reopening the economy should not be a choice between the two, he said.

“We are all responsible for both,” he said, adding that he would like to see the county provide support for contact tracing and testing in order to facilitate both goals.

Outbreak at Lancaster County Prison

The number of staff and inmates infected at Lancaster County Prison again increased this week. Nine staff and 16 inmates have tested positive, Parsons said.

Warden Cheryl Steberger said Monday that 15 of those 16 inmates were female, with many of the infections occurring on the same block.

Last week, the prison's medical provider tested all female inmates, Steberger said.

Infected inmates are being quarantined on separate cell blocks. Additionally, new inmates are not being transferred to or from the cell blocks where the infected female inmates were identified, and new inmates are only being transferred out of the intake block and into general population after two weeks.

Family members of inmates have reached out to LNP|LancasterOnline with concerns that inmates have been required to eat their meals in their cells, in close proximity to the toilet.

Steberger said that the facility normally operates by having one portion of a cell block eat one meal in the block's common area and the other portion in their cells, and then switching for the next meal.

“It's very hard to enforce social distancing in jail setting,” Steberger said. “So what we’ve done is have everyone eating (in their cells).