For just a few hours Sunday, Water Street will transform from a heavy traffic street into a destination for music, activities, food trucks and more.

Open Streets Lancaster returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., closing off Water Street to car traffic from Walnut Street to Conestoga Street.

Lancaster Rec's eighth annual event will feature music from local bands and artists, food trucks, interactive activities for kids and adults alike and community-based informational booths.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, ride their roller skates, ride their bikes and skateboard through the event.

The event is free to attend, no registration required.

For more information, visit openstreetslnc.org.

