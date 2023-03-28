An open house Tuesday night will give residents a first look at the city’s proposal to revamp a section of Church Street in southeast Lancaster city, which includes possibly reducing the three-lane, one-way street to two lanes and adding a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians.

Officials with the city’s public works department will present the plan and get feedback from residents from 5 to 7 p.m. at Church Street Towers, 325 Church St.

Residents will also be able to review and comment on the plan throughout April at engage.cityoflancasterpa.gov.

The project, scheduled to begin in 2025, would impact a two-block section between South Queen and South Lime streets, where Church Street doubles as U.S. Route 222. On those blocks, Church is a one-way, three-lane street with parking on both sides.

The biggest proposed change is reducing Church Street to two lanes and adding a 10-foot-wide shared-use path for pedestrians and bicycles on its north side. The county’s 2019 Active Transportation Plan recommended a bike lane in that area, which has multiple connections to existing bike routes.

Other changes in the plan include bulb-out intersections — which use wider sidewalks near corners to make crosswalks shorter in length — as well as new lighting, plants and benches.

Many of the improvements are recommended in the city’s vision zero action plan to eliminate traffic deaths on city streets by 2030. That report identified one-way, multi-lane streets as a priority when it comes to improving traffic safety.

The Vision Zero plan also recommends exploring converting Church Street to two-way traffic along with Duke Street. Two-way traffic is not part of the city’s current proposal.

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city $12.7 million to implement its Vision Zero plan. Lancaster was one of only 37 cities nationwide that received the Safer Streets for All implementation grant.