An avid bird-watcher, Warren Wolf set out Saturday toward Octoraro Lake hoping to see a flock of juvenile great blue herons that were rumored to have been spotted in the area.

What he found instead was even more astonishing: four wood storks. Seldom seen locally, the storks were wading in the waters of the southern Lancaster County reservoir.

“I was pretty excited,” Wolf said by phone Monday. “They have no business being here.”

In fact, it’s only the second recorded sighting of the bird species in the county in modern history, according to Ted Nichols II, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club. The last time they were spotted in the area was in 1996 at Hammer Creek, near the border of Lancaster and Lebanon counties, he said.

“These are really prehistoric-looking birds,” Nichols said, describing the black-and-white storks as a combination of an ugly-faced vulture and a tall, white-bodied egret. “It really is only the face a mother could love.”

Wood storks, Nichols said, are native to warmer tropical and subtropical regions, including parts of Florida, Georgia and Texas. The bird, which is North America’s only native stork species, favors cypress swamps, marshes, ponds and lagoons, according to the National Audubon Society.

Nichols supposed the wood storks spotted on Octoraro Lake were young birds that had only recently left their nesting grounds.

“It’s not out of the ordinary for them to just sort of have some wandering exploratory flights,” he said.

Though this is only the second modern wood stork sighting in the county, Nichols shared a passage from the book “The Birds of Pennsylvania” that mentions several local sightings recorded prior to 1900.

News of Wolf’s recent sighting quickly spread among enthusiasts, including through posts on social media. Dozens of bird-watchers flocked to the lake — specifically an area off Mount Eden Road near the northern tip of the lake — to watch and photograph the storks, Wolf said.

At times, spotting the birds has been difficult, Nichols said, because they sometimes fly off and at other times are far out into the lake, requiring binoculars or scopes for viewing.

Some watchers traveled hours, including from out of state, to see the Octoraro wood storks, he said, noting that the birds were still at the lake early this week.

The storks’ popularity among local birders is not surprising, Nichols said. “It’s rare birds showing up like these that always keep the birding hobby interesting.”