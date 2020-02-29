Testing for COVID-19 is very different than testing for the flu, at last so far in the U.S.

At last report Friday, the CDC's running tally stood at only 451 people tested, apart from those brought back to the country from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

However, on Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention broadened its testing guidelines, so the numbers should start to rise soon.

None of the confirmed cases were in Pennsylvania.

Here's an overview from Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle and others.

Who makes the call on whether a Pennsylvania person gets tested for coronavirus?

Wardle said the state department of health — in collaboration with the county or municipal health department, if there is one — works to "determine whether it is believed a patient should be tested." The CDC may also be consulted.

Lancaster does not have a local health department.

Pennsylvania's 10 county and municipal health departments are in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and in Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre City and York City.

Can people get tested just because they’re concerned and want to make sure they don’t have it?

No. He said the case must meet the CDC's guidelines and it must be determined that testing is warranted.

Dr. Catharine Paules, infectious disease physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, said patients who meet specific criteria may be tested for COVID-19 at this point, and examples of the criteria include "recent travel to an area with confirmed cases, or contact with a patient confirmed to have COVID-19."

Any advice for people who aren't aware of exposure to a case or traveler but are concerned, especially because flu is still widespread and has similar symptoms?

Paules said if someone hasn't been exposed to a COVID-19 case or been to a region where cases are occurring, "there is likely another cause for their symptoms."

"If you have questions, it is always prudent to contact your health care provider for further discussion and evaluation," she said.

Wardle said the department encourages all Pennsylvanians "to take preventive measures; washing your hands frequently, cover coughs with your elbow, not your hands; clean surfaces frequently, including cell phones, elevators, door knobs, etc.; and if you are sick, stay home."

Kelly McCall, spokeswoman for UPMC Pinnacle, said the system encourages patients "who have any reason to believe they may have COVID-19 to call first so they can be evaluated without exposing others."