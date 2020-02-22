Lancaster County is in the midst of its least snowy winter in 47 years.

Snow has been scarce this season, with only 6 inches recorded since December. The yearly average is 27.4 inches.

And temperatures have averaged about 5 degrees above normal since the beginning of the meteorological winter, which runs December through February, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Samuhel.

However, Eric Horst, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, was quick to point out that mild winters aren’t all that uncommon in Lancaster, and more cold days are on the horizon.

“I think we are going to see snow in March,” he said.

Finding a reason

This year’s mild winter can mostly be attributed to persistent weather patterns that have diverted cooler air and snow away from central Pennsylvania, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl.

Steinbugl said he couldn’t speak specifically about Lancaster County, but regionally, temperatures have averaged about 37.3 degrees this season, making it the sixth-warmest winter on record.

“Winter seasons seem to see the most significant increases in temperature,” he said, identifying what he called a trend in the local climate.

Steinbugl pointed to figures from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which show that statewide temperatures have increased nearly 2 degrees in the past century, with another 5.4-degree warm-up expected by 2050.

‘Every decade has a winter like this’

But Horst cautioned away from drawing a line between this year’s mild winter and climate change.

Mild winters are sometimes a reality in the county, he said, calling attention to the 1997-98 and 2001-02 seasons, both which boasted snowfall totals lower than 10 inches.

“If you look at past decades, pretty much every decade has a winter like this,” Horst said.

He insisted that anyone linking this year’s weather to climate change is spreading “fake news.” Other parts of the country are experiencing near-record high snowfall, he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Flirting with history

Lancaster County’s record lowest snowfall was 4 inches in the 1949-50 season, according to Millersville University’s weather data, which dates back to 1926. Its second-lowest was 5.1 inches in 1972-73.

That would make this year’s 6 inches the third lowest on record, according to Samuhel.

Steinbugl guessed that this year’s mild winter could have a negative impact on recreation and industry. Agriculture came quickly to mind.

Concerned farmers, disappointed ice fishers

Mark O’Neill, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said there has been some concern among local farmers, who worry that temperatures have not been cold enough to effectively kill off crop-threatening weeds and insects.

However, that’s only a minor concern O’Neill said, pointing out that this winter has been rainy enough to stave off drought and cold enough to avoid an early bloom.

Ice-fishing anglers may also have been disappointed, according to state Fish & Boat Commission Spokesman Andrew Desko.

“We haven’t seen consistent conditions to build ice this winter in the Southeast, even other regions have been impacted with a delayed start to the season,” he said.

Extended period of snow a long shot

Heading into the end of February and early March, colder weather is expected to return to the region, Samuhel said.

That could mean snow, according to Horst.

“To lock in the cold air and have a better chance of snow here, however, we need some downstream changes that haven’t happened yet,” he said, “and perhaps won’t happen until it’s too late (April). So the chance for an extended period of cold and snow here in Lancaster is a real long-shot.”