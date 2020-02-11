None of the 16 Franklin & Marshall College students who self-isolated last week as a precaution against coronavirus have tested positive for it, and 13 completed their isolation on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday, according to the college.
Spokesman Peter Durantine, who said previously that none of the students were suspected of having been exposed to the virus, reported Monday that the remaining ones are “scheduled for successive release Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.”
The students were following a recommendation that the state department of health made to affected people on Wednesday and announced publicly Friday, advising travelers to — at minimum — self-monitor for fever, cough and shortness of breath and stay home until it has been 14 days since they left China.
Durantine declined to make students available for comment, citing privacy concerns.
Health department spokeswoman Brittany Lauffer said in an email that the coronavirus isn’t at a pandemic stage, “but experts believe that worldwide, we may be dealing with this virus for some time.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported Monday that the nation still has just 12 confirmed cases, none of which are in Pennsylvania.
But hundreds of people have been under investigation in 37 unspecified states and territories, with 318 cleared and 68 results pending.
The agency still says the immediate risk to the American public is believed to be low at this time, but also describes it as an “emerging public health threat.”
People should take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, it says, and should also get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already done so.
Health care providers should be on the lookout for people who recently traveled from China and have fever and respiratory symptoms.
Asked if the department is testing those who self-isolate, Lauffer wrote that it’s following CDC protocols for testing suspected coronavirus cases, which “calls for residents who are self-monitoring to contact 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to discuss their symptoms and recent travel history.”
“Individuals who never developed any symptoms and have finished their self-monitoring can return to normal activities and do not need a confirmation examination,” she wrote.