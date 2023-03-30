A Meal Train and fundraiser to support the family of an Ephrata woman who died in a Reading chocolate factory explosion has surpassed its initial goal.

Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, and six other Berks County residents died in a chocolate factory explosion in Reading on Friday, March 24, 2023. Family friend Lauren Leberfinger, of Lancaster, set up a Meal Train fundraiser on Saturday for Amy Sandoe’s husband Keith Sandoe and other family members. Meal Train is a fundraising service where people can arrange to have meals delivered to a family in need, or make monetary donations.

As of Thursday afternoon, 41 people raised a total of $3,615, surpassing the initial goal of $2,500. Supporters also have planned 16 meals for the family through May 5.

"There has been a huge outpouring of love and support and the family is so thankful," Leberfinger wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. "Please continue to pray for the family as well as the families of the other victims involved in this tragedy."

Efforts to reach Leberfinger, the Sandoe family or family friends have been unsuccessful.

Amy Sandoe would have celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with Keith Sandoe in May, according to her obituary. She is also survived by a son and daughter, two granddaughters, a brother, two nieces and a nephew, according to her obituary, and by her two dogs, Finn and Odie.

The Berks County coroner's office on Wednesday released the identities of five of the people who were killed: Xiorky D. Nunez, 30, of Reading; Susan H. Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township; Michael D. Breedy, 62, of Marion Township; Diana M. Cedeno, 44, of Reading; and Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading.

The names of Sandoe and Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, were previously released. Berks County Coroner John Fielding said at a news conference that all seven victims appeared to have died of blast injuries, but the manner of death is still pending further investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate what caused the explosion and believes natural gas may have been involved.

“NTSB is continuing to gather evidence about how the building was supplied with natural gas and point of ignition, interview witnesses, examine the pipeline for fractures, any damage to pipeline, a chronology of events leading up to the explosion, among other issues that may come up as the investigation continues,” agency spokesperson Keith Holloway said by email Wednesday.

A preliminary report on the explosion could be available in about three weeks, whereas the final report could take up to two years, he said. The Pennsylvania State Police is also investigating the cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.