No one wants to admit they're wrong, especially if you're a supervisor in Pequea Township.

During a marathon, six-hour budget workshop meeting Tuesday, supervisors continued jockeying to be “right” as they plowed through more than 100 budget line items before finally arriving at the cost of the township’s police department, which has been a topic of contention in the municipality for months.

The 2020 budget workshop was made more tangled by the absence of a treasurer. The most recent treasurer resigned last week. She replaced a previous treasurer who alleged she was fired with “no reason given.”

Staff, public entangled in bickering

Township employees like the treasurer or the police officers, who are nonpartisan, sometimes get stuck between the feuding supervisors. Taxpayers get up during public meetings to say they're fed up with how the supervisors act, because of the constant dysfunction.

Although bitter local government official spats are not unique to Pequea Township, residents have told LNP that the government body has operated like this for decades.

In this 12-minute audio clip, Pequea Township Board of Supervisors members argue about adding $40,000 to a line item in the police budget instead of in the general fund regarding legal fees. The clip begins with Cynthia Evans-Herr arguing with Don Purdum, who is the chairman. Other voices heard in the clip include Police John Michener and supervisors E. John Hlavacek and Scott Edwards. The conversation around the 8:05 minute mark diverges from police chief money and the supervisors begin arguing over the resignation of former treasurer Amy Addis.

Amy Addis, the township’s latest treasurer, had only been on staff for about two months and has already resigned. In her letter of resignation obtained by LNP, she claimed was pressured by an unidentified supervisor to alter the budget "to prove a point."

Addis did not want to comment further on her resignation letter. The previous treasurer is Lori Leitch.

Don Purdum, the chairman of the board, could not immediately be reached about the treasurers’ assertions.

Supervisors’ dynamic

The contentious nature of the supervisors’ relationship was on full display at Tuesday’s meeting, although the officials started the meeting with a concerted effort to work together.

Midway into the meeting, the collegial atmosphere began showing cracks. Supervisors argued about topics ranging from the best method to cut grass to how to spend on one wireless telephone used in a township park.

The dynamic goes like this: Cynthia Evans-Herr disrupts board chairman Donald Purdum to tell him he's wrong. Purdum and Evans-Herr talk over one another to try and prove who is right. Scott Edwards jumps into the mix and argues back and forth with Evans-Herr. E. John Hlavacek jumps in with an outside-the-box suggestion. Anthony Cazillo (who is an LNP Media Group employee) sits quietly until he's asked for his opinion - which is frequently in favor of Purdum’s position.

“Shut up, I’m gonna tell you to shut up now,” Evans-Herr yelled over the supervisors at one especially hostile part of the meeting. The other supervisors had just proposed adding a $40,000 expense to the police budget, which Evans-Herr claimed is not precedent and a political stunt to make the police department look more expensive.

“It’s impossible to have an adult conversation with this person,” Purdum said in response.

Still, it’s the local police department that’s threatened, and police chief John Michener, who was in attendance, was able to get the department’s expenses as low as possible.

“The 2020 budget is as low as possible without decreasing staff, which in turn would decrease service hours,” Michener wrote in an email.

The Board of Supervisors will meet tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the New Danville Fire Co. for its monthly meeting.