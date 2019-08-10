A year after a large hole opened up in a parking lot at Tanger Outlets, efforts to repair the site are continuing and it’s not clear when the work will be finished.

“We all want it done yesterday,” Bill Tshudy, Tanger’s assistant general manager, said Friday.

A large area of the East Lampeter Township shopping center’s parking lot collapsed under six vehicles on the evening of Aug. 10, 2018, when an underground stormwater management system failed after heavy rainfall.

This spring, officials hoped to have the repairs completed by the end of July, but that date was scuttled when plastic construction material caught fire July 10.

The fire, which produced 30-foot flames and smoke that could be seen from eastern York County, resulted in an estimated $2 million damage. Its cause was undetermined, but the incident threw the project behind schedule.

Tshudy said workers still have to remove material that burned from the basin and produce and install the replacement materials before they can move toward final completion at the site.

Water samples from the pit were checked for contamination and came back clear, he said.

“We’ve had some breaks in the action because ... they’re doing investigations and trying to figure things out, but they’ve been working hard to get everything done,” Tshudy said.