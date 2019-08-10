A year after a large hole opened up in a parking lot at Tanger Outlets, efforts to repair the site are continuing and it’s not clear when the work will be finished.
“We all want it done yesterday,” Bill Tshudy, Tanger’s assistant general manager, said Friday.
Close
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Firefighters stream foam onto a fire in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction equipment is used to clear debris at firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction equipment is used to clear debris as firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction equipment is used to clear debris as firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Looking East from King Street in Lancaster, as construction material burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The photo of the hole in Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Firefighters stream foam onto a fire in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction equipment is used to clear debris at firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction equipment is used to clear debris as firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction equipment is used to clear debris as firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Firefighters battle a fire in the in the hole at Tanger Outlets Monday, July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Construction materials burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
Looking East from King Street in Lancaster, as construction material burn at Tanger Outlets Monday July 1, 2019.
A large area of the East Lampeter Township shopping center’s parking lot collapsed under six vehicles on the evening of Aug. 10, 2018, when an underground stormwater management system failed after heavy rainfall.
This spring, officials hoped to have the repairs completed by the end of July, but that date was scuttled when plastic construction material caught fire July 10.
The fire, which produced 30-foot flames and smoke that could be seen from eastern York County, resulted in an estimated $2 million damage. Its cause was undetermined, but the incident threw the project behind schedule.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tshudy said workers still have to remove material that burned from the basin and produce and install the replacement materials before they can move toward final completion at the site.
Water samples from the pit were checked for contamination and came back clear, he said.
“We’ve had some breaks in the action because ... they’re doing investigations and trying to figure things out, but they’ve been working hard to get everything done,” Tshudy said.
Timeline
Aug. 10, 2018: What was believed to be a sinkhole opened up under a portion of a Tanger Outlets parking lot — it continued to expand for several days. Six parked vehicles were lifted out of the hole by a crane.
Aug. 23, 2018: An investigation began to determine the cause of the hole and how best to repair it.
Feb. 7, 2019: An investigation determines that the collapse was not caused by a sinkhole. Officials hope to start work by the end of the month. July 1, 2019: Plastic materials catch fire at the construction site, causing flames and smoke visible for miles.