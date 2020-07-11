When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, July 9.

What happened: In an effort to combat ongoing traffic safety issues in the village of Bainbridge, Conoy Township supervisors authorized the installation of speed humps on two streets and the purchase of a portable, solar-powered radar speed sign. Supervisors also took action to install nine new speed-limit signs on Overlook Street to replace ones that were taken down during a construction project.

Background: These steps are the latest in efforts by the township to combat problems with drivers speeding and failing to obey traffic control devices in Bainbridge. Previously the township made Race Street one way, traveling west toward the river, with Market Street now one way heading the opposite direction. The township also installed a prominent, double stop sign with a flashing red light on top at the intersection of Race and Second streets.

Why it matters: Supervisors say the problems have gotten worse since spring, with heavy traffic traveling through Bainbridge to reach Koser Park and the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail or to reach the Bainbridge Inn, which sits across the railroad tracks from the park. The latest steps come after board Chair Stephen Mohr reported some motorists are still running the stop sign and ignoring one-way restrictions. The speed humps, which will be installed on Race and Market streets, are expected to force motorists to slow down. The speed sign is intended to slow traffic by making drivers more aware of how fast they are going.

Quotable: “If they go over them above 25 miles per hour, they’re going to be shaking their vehicle apart,” said Mohr, explaining why he expects the speed humps to be a deterrent for speeding motorists.

What’s next: The township already has the speed humps on hand and just needs to install them, Mohr said. The devices are made from hard rubber or plastic bolted to the road surface. Unlike permanent asphalt humps, these devices can be removed in winter months to facilitate snow plowing. Mohr said they will be taken out in November and reinstalled in the spring. The speed detection sign will be put into use as soon as it is procured.