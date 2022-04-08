Traffic was held up for roughly 30 minutes on New Holland Pike and Forest Hill Road in Leola on Friday evening following a one-vehicle crash into a horse, a dispatch supervisor said.

A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the crash occurred at 6:24 p.m. The dispatch supervisor was unsure of the number of people involved in the collision and could provide no description of the horse or car involved.

No injuries have been reported, and the supervisor was unsure of the horse’s condition.

Officials cleared the scene as of 7:10 p.m., the dispatch supervisor said.