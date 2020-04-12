A man was injured after a one-vehicle crash along Route 222 yesterday, police said.

A silver Toyota sedan was driving south on Route 222 when it began drifting to the left of the roadway and struck the end of a guardrail at the US 322 overpass around 4:20 p.m., Ephrata police said.

The driver was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said the driver was suffering from a medical issue when the vehicle crashed.

Route 222 southbound was slowed to one lane for about 45 minutes while first responders from Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company and Ephrata Ambulance tended to the injured driver and cleared the scene, police said.

