The corner of South Shippen and Locust streets in Lancaster city is looking a lot more colorful lately thanks to a mural project recently organized by one of the neighborhood’s residents.

Shauna Yorty and a group of residents from the Mussertown area in the city’s Southeast are turning their neighborhood into a work of art — one wall at a time.

These street art murals — a creative and valued testimony of life as it happens in neighborhoods and communities — caught the attention of Milzy Carrasco, director of neighborhood engagement for Lancaster city. She extended an invitation to Yorty to apply to the Neighborhood Leaders Academy, a city-run training program for residents who have demonstrated commitment to making a difference in their neighborhoods.

“The foundation of the work we do is rooted in the human design, in experimenting with the things that work for people and paying attention to what they need,” Carrasco said. “In Shauna’s case, it was the need to beautify the neighborhood and utilize her skills and resources in the community to do it.”

The many hands working together, said Yorty — who accepted Carrasco’s offer — leave a lasting mark on their neighborhood and shows ownership.

“I tried to figure out how I could help, but all I know to do is stand and shine my light, so that’s what I’m doing, and (I) hope that others will too,” she said.

‘Standing together’

Last weekend, Yorty and a group of volunteers began painting a mural on the outside wall of the home at 429 S. Shippen St. They expected to complete the project this past weekend.

The mural, titled “One Candle,” was designed by Yorty. It depicts her vision of a sea of people, fists raised holding candles, with one large candle emerging from the center.

“It symbolizes people standing together as one shining light,” she said.

Yorty, 41, said she drew inspiration from the experiences lived — both as an individual and communally — during the pandemic, from global issues, and situations where she witnessed people standing in solidarity against injustice.

“I thought about what has helped all of us get through it,” she said. “The answer to that is people, and the quote that comes to mind is ‘All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle,’ by St. Francis of Assisi.”

Assisi’s quote appears on the mural in English and Spanish, a representation of the neighborhood’s identity.

The mural is Yorty’s project for the Neighborhood Leaders Academy. At the end of the training, participants present a project proposal and receive seed money from the program to help get it started.

The a six-week training and grant program offers neighborhood leaders ways to identify problems, plan projects to beautify their neighborhood and remedy issues, while celebrating the community and each other.

“Shauna’s artistic ability and her desire to build community by bringing people together to work on a common goal, in this case a beautiful mural, is what NLA is all about,” Carrasco said. “It’s coming up with solutions to make your neighborhood a better place.”

Everybody’s chipping in

Drawing from her experience as an artist, Yorty estimated the total cost of the mural would be $15,000. She received funds from the academy, the city’s Love Your Block grant program, United Way of Lancaster County and the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory.

A GoFundMe campaign for the project started by Yorty has raised nearly $2,000.

Yorty also partnered with local artists Keisha Finney, Michelle Johnsen, Sean Cox and her mentor and friend Jandi Goshert of Lebanon.

“This project is instrumental because the work of the artists in our city is so unique. These artists, whatever their medium is, live here and thrive here,” Carrasco said. “To have an opportunity to work with them and see how they share their gifts and love for our community is truly a privilege and an honor.”

Several local business partners also lent a hand in the realization of the project.

Slaymaker Rentals provided a boom lift, Pete Barber from Two Dudes Painting Co. donated primer for the wall, Mike Zimmerman from City Brick Restorations repointed the wall, Sherwin-Williams donated the paint, and Lowe’s and Howells Glass Co. (True Value) donated painting supplies.

‘Amazing group of neighbors’

The volunteers that participated and supported Yorty in this project are mostly part of Mussertown Neighbors, an informal group of residents of the Southeast/Mussertown neighborhood of Lancaster city, as well as several other NLA participants.

“Figuring out how to best represent a neighborhood or a community is a huge challenge,” Yorty said. “It can be done through art, but it takes a lot of work. It’s a huge undertaking,” Yorty said.

The support, she said, has been incredible.

“It’s been really amazing to see people stepping up to offer help. That’s what happened when we painted the last mural,” Yorty said, referring to another Mussertown mural the group painted last year on a wall at 21 Locust St., overlooking Garden in the Light, a community garden on a parcel owned by In the Light Ministries.

That first project was well-received, and soon after other property owners began to inquire about the murals, including Todd Clerico, who owns the home where the “One Candle” mural is being painted.

“I saw that my neighbor had a beautiful mural on their wall. I went back to Shauna and told her they could paint one on my wall as well,” Clerico said. “We are trying to get more neighbors involved in projects like this. It just makes our neighborhood more colorful and beautiful.”

While the end products are beautiful, their deeper value, Yorty said, lies in the relationships, partnerships and conversations they help create.

“This is an amazing group of neighbors and a great team of NLA participants that are always ready to help each other out,” Yorty said. “The main thing I got out of NLA is the connection I’ve made with people who care and are actually investing the time to help our community.

“This is about the connections we make and the legacy of the relationships we build along the way.”