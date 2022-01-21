One person was transported to be treated for minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash about 1:47 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Lime and East Chestnut streets in Lancaster City, an emergency dispatcher confirmed.

A photo from the scene shows one vehicle, a minivan, resting on a sidewalk, against a wall on the 200 Block of North Lime Street.

An LNP | LancasterOnline photographer said a portion of North Lime Street was closed to traffic shortly after the crash.

The dispatcher said closures may be necessary as the scene is cleaned, but he was not anticipating any major delays.