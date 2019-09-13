One person had minor injuries after a car crashed into a house in the 400 block of South Shippen Street, at 9 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters freed the woman in about 25 minutes, according to Lancaster city fire chief Scott Little.
She was conscious and talking, Little said, and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
City firefighters called in the crash after seeing the car on its side when returning from another call.
Police are investigating.
South Shippen street is closed from Chester Street to Locust Street.
The house is still structurally sound, Little said, but city housing authorities will inspect it.