The third weekly drawing in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle from the Pennsylvania Lottery featured a winner from Lancaster County.

One of two winning tickets was sold at the Sunoco at 2504 Willow Street Pike in Willow Street between Nov. 22 and 28, part of a prize package of $50,000.

The winning ticket numbers were 00109516 and 00140233, randomly selected from more than 49,000 entries. The other winner came from a GetGo in Latrobe, Westmoreland County.

Players can learn if their ticket was a winner by scanning it with the PA Lottery's checker on their official mobile app or a lottery retailer. Winners can then claim their prize in person at a PA Lottery office.

All winning tickets in the weekly drawing are still eligible to be selected during the final Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 7, 2023.