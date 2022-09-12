For the second time in nearly two weeks, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold in Quarryville. At the same Turkey Hill, to boot.

It's not as much as the scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million from the last week of August, but it's a hit all the same.

The Turkey Hill at 265 W. State St. in Quarryville sold one of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets for the Sept. 11 drawing. The winners will split a $133,000.50 jackpot, coming away with $44,333.50.

The matching numbers for the win were 17-18-24-25-26. The other winners came from Smoker's Express in Morrisville, Bucks County, and Cogan Station Market in Cogan Station, Lycoming County.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

The win counts as the eighth big-money lottery win to come from Lancaster County this year. A previous Treasure Hunt was sold in Denver back in May, while Quarryville had a third winner at a separate Turkey Hill in early August.