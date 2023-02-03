One of the three suspects in the January 7 Pershing Avenue shooting was arrested Friday morning in Landisville.

Jose Ramos, 17, of Lancaster, is charged in a shooting that left a 15-year-old with a bullet wound in his head. Early Friday morning, the Lancaster County SERT team served a criminal arrest warrant for Ramos on 145 James St. in Landisville at 6 a.m.

The arrest was made by East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and the Lancaster City Police.

Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

A neighbor told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that they witnessed tear gas being lodged into the building, with windows being smashed out before police pulled multiple people out of the house, including Ramos. The neighbor said they did not hear any gunshots.

Details of the status of the other Pershing Avenue suspects -- Sackiwa "Shawn" Ntuli, 18, of Lancaster, and Charles Freeman, 15, of Lancaster Township -- were unavailable Friday.

The shooting happened on Jan. 7 on Pershing Avenue near Dauphin Street, in the southeast part of the city, where police found a male with a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m. Police said video footage shows the victim and another person encountering the three suspects at 1:28 p.m. on Pershing Avenue, a residential neighborhood.

When the two groups saw each other, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman grabbed guns from their front waistbands of their pants and opened fire, taking cover behind nearby vehicles. The victim also reached into his waistband and began running, but was shot and and fell to the ground while his companion ran for his life, according to police.

The three suspects continued firing at the 15-year-old before fleeing. Police previously said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Besides attempted homicide, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman are each charged with carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. Ramos and Freeman are also charged with possession of a firearm as a minor.

Ramos and Freeman are being charged as adults because of the nature of the crime.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to call 717-735-3301 and ask to speak with a detective. Information can be provided anonymously.