When Pau Khai was in fourth grade, he made a deal with his teacher: If he would stop drawing anime characters on his assignments, he could have a section of the “board” to draw on. He happily took the deal, said Ty Fischer, headmaster at Veritas Academy, where Khai was a student.

“He put so much work into those drawings, and he took pride in them,” Fischer said.

Pau, 12, of Lancaster County, was found dead in a swimming pool at a York County campground early Thursday, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office. The death was ruled accidental.

Pau, a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township, was attending a three-day, church-sponsored junior high retreat at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom, according to a statement from Summit Grove.

"After many hours, Pau was tragically found deceased in the pool at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30th," the statement read. "Pau’s whereabouts and what specifically transpired between 6:00 p.m. on June 29th and 2:00 a.m. on June 30th is unknown and the focus of the ongoing police investigation."

“It is overwhelming the grief that everyone is experiencing because he was such a good friend to so many,” Fischer said.

Pau started at Veritas Academy in fourth grade as one of the school's first Residency Students, a group composed of refugees from places including Burma which is also referred to as Myanmar and Congo, according to Fischer.

“He made good grades, had a sense of humor and was just someone that I just put so much hope in,” Fischer said. “It takes a lot of work to succeed when English is not your first language. He was kind of one of those students that was on the path towards success.”

Khai and his family came to Lancaster County as refugees when he was 4 from Burma, also called Myanmar. Since arriving in Lancaster, the family have been active members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

“Two weeks ago, we had a combined service with elements of English, Burmese and Congolese representing our majority culture and our two refugee cultures,” said the Rev. Tucker York, the church’s pastor. “His father and I read portions of Scripture together in the service and then he went on and sang a duet with another Burmese man that moved me to tears.”

Pau was also a member of the youth group at Westminster Presbyterian, where members of the group have been gathering to pray while they grapple with what happened, York said.

York said the pastors and counselors have made themselves available at the church to help parishioners through this time and are anticipating the next several days to be busy with helping parents to aid their children through the grieving process.

Fischer said that the school has never had a student die and that while he has pulled people together to discuss how to remember Pau properly, the school’s first priority is to help people through the tragedy.

Although school is not in session at Veritas Academy, he said staff have made themselves available and have been helping people contact counselors and pastors. Additionally, he said he is hoping to meet within the next week with other school officials to find a way to memorialize Pau.

One young woman is working on fashioning red bead bracelets featuring his name, Fischer said.

“In his culture, red is a very, very prized color, and we have a school uniform that is blue and gold,” Fischer said. “There's no red in our uniform, so every time you turned around Pau would have this red sweatshirt on, even when he shouldn't have sometimes.”

“He just lit up a room when he walked into,” said Connie O’Connor, ESL teacher at Westminster Presbyterian Church and co-founder of the Refugee Ministry there.

O’Connor remembers Khai loving Legos. While playing with her grandson, the two would race to see who could complete their builds first. She described Khai as an active member of the youth group and said he was getting ready for confirmation because “he wanted to follow Jesus.”

“He had two younger brothers, I think he was wonderful with them and they loved him,” O’Connor said. “He had a lot of responsibility being that oldest of three, and his parents trusted him and he lived up to that responsibility.”

O’Connor, who was spending time with the parents after the accident, said that they are “deeply grieving” but not ready to talk publicly about their son yet.