One of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's two COVID-19 tent testing locations will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day, and the other will have shorter hours.

The site at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city will be closed Monday, and the site at Pennsylvania College of Health Science will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both locations will have normal hours Saturday — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and will be closed Sunday.

The system said people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever or shortness of breath and may require a test after hours or on a Sunday should schedule time on lghealthurgent.org for one of its seven urgent care locations.

An online overview of the system's COVID-19 testing options is at lancastergeneralhealth.org/news/coronavirus-testing-sites.