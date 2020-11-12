One of Extraordinary Gives' biggest beneficiary not participating in 2020 event

A nonprofit whose work helping underprivileged high school students succeed in college made it a success story among charitable organizations in Lancaster County says it is bowing out of this year’s Extraordinary Give.

The decision by Lancaster-based Attollo to skip the annual fundraiser next Friday marks the first time the organization will miss the event since the community campaign launched in 2012. Over the past eight years, Attollo raised over $2 million -- netting $500,000 in 2018 alone -- from Extraordinary Give, making it one of the most successful organizations to benefit from the annual day of giving.

The move raises questions about Attollo’s financial viability and ability to continue helping students as it has since its founding in 2008. A review of Attollo’s financial records shows it is nearly $300,000 in debt and that it lost money in fiscal year 2019.

Attollo’s associate director, Chris Ballentine, declined to comment specifically about the program’s financial situation or its future. But in a written statement he said the organization is “pursuing different approaches to fundraising during the pandemic.”

“[W]e are very grateful for the support and humbled by the success we've had with the Extraordinary Give in years past,” Ballentine said. Ballentine, a former Lancaster City council member, has been with the organization since the summer of 2019.

The Extraordinary Give is an important opportunity for county nonprofits, particularly small ones that do not have the resources to plan their own large fundraising events. Nonprofits pay nothing to participate, and its organizers provide free marketing and incentives that boost amounts pledged by donors. Over 500 organizations are participating this year.

Since the event’s launch, the number of participating organizations has increased significantly -- from 192 nonprofits the first year to over 500 organizations in 2019. The total amount fundraised has also grown, from $1.6 million in 2012 to over $10.5 million last year.

According to Sam Bressi, the head of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, which manages Extraordinary Give, the foundation does not ask why organizations drop out. To his knowledge, Attollo is the only organization that has been prominently featured or successful in past Extraordinary Give campaigns that is not participating.

“In any given year of ExtraGive, we have had new organizations participate and a small number of organizations who choose not to participate,” Bressi said. In 2019, 56 organizations joined the event for the first time.

“As the deadline for registration approaches, our team scans registrations to identify all organizations who have participated in years past but have yet to register,” Bressi said in an email. “We then reach out directly to these organizations to remind them of the registration deadline. Attollo was contacted directly. They chose not to participate this year. We respect their decision.”

Challenging financial position

For Attollo, formally known as the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation and founded by former University of Maryland quarterback and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, Jordan Steffy, the Extraordinary Give has been a vital source of revenue. As the organization grew from serving a handful of middle and high school students into a robust college preparatory program serving hundreds of students, the Extraordinary Give became its most important single source of revenue.

In 2012, Attollo netted $61,000 at Extraordinary Give and ended that fiscal year with $79,000 in net assets -- an increase from about $11,000 the year before. But when the organization’s Extraordinary Give haul peaked in 2018 with $500,000 fundraised in a single day, the nonprofit ended the year reporting negative $17,000 in assets.

“They really are living year to year based on fundraising available and support,” said Allison Henry, vice president of professional and technical standards at the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs. At LNP | LancasterOnline’s request, Henry conducted a cursory review of Attollo’s 2018 IRS 990 form and an audit from the same fiscal year filed with the Department of State. The documents span the fiscal year from July 2018 through June 2019.

According to Henry, it isn’t unusual for a nonprofit to rely on loans to fund operations. However, Attollo is in a challenging position, she said, especially given the pandemic’s effect on nonprofit fundraising.

The organization was carrying roughly $296,000 in debt as of the end of June 2019, but had only $279,000 in assets, she noted, much of which has restricted uses. And a net income of negative $17,000 last fiscal year is a “head scratcher,” she said.

“It’s a difficult looking balance sheet, that’s a lot of debt,” Henry said.

The Community First Fund, a Lancaster-based organization that supports businesses in low-income communities, has loaned Attollo $1.5 million in operational support, according to the fund’s website. Of the $1.5 million loan balance, the audit filed by Attollo last year shows the organization owed $297,975 to the fund as of June 30, 2019.

The money went to “to support the Foundation’s operations and programs so Scholars receive the guidance and resources necessary to develop a solid path to higher education and fulfilling careers,” the fund’s website says.

In addition, Attollo received $177,053 through the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program in April.

PPP borrowers may be eligible for loan forgiveness if the funds were used for eligible payroll costs, payments on business mortgage interest payments, rent or utilities, according to the federal Small Business Administration.

Celebrity Fundraisers

In recent years, Attollo became well-known for hosting large fundraising events that featured celebrity sports figures like former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick and James Franklin, the head coach of Penn State University’s football team.

However, pinning down exactly how much Attollo fundraised from these charity events is difficult.

In May 2019, former NBA star Magic Johnson was the keynote speaker for a fundraising gala Attollo hosted at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Three months later, in an August Facebook post, the organization boasted that the event brought in $1.6 million. Tax documents show that the Magic Johnson event cost over $400,000 and only netted about $61,000 in actual revenue -- a difference of more than $1.1 million between Attollo’s publicly announced amount and what was actually reported to the IRS.

Attollo’s 2018 Extraordinary Give total of over $500,000 and all other fundraising produced $2.15 million in income for the organization, but tax records only show a total of $1.08 million in revenue for the entire year.

When asked about the discrepancy in September, Ballentine said he believed that about $500,000 had been bequeathed to Attollo, but he didn’t elaborate or explain how the full $1 million discrepancy. Later, Ballentine said that after completing a review of the organization’s financial reports, his understanding of what led to the difference was “wrong” and “based on hearsay,” but he did not offer any other explanation.

Ballentine also did not respond to questions about what “different approaches” to fundraising Attollo is pursuing. Attempts to reach members of Attollo’s board of directors by LNP | LancasterOnline were unsuccessful. An attorney who represents Attollo’s board said he was not involved with any of the issues related to Extraordinary Give or finances.