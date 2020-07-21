Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, speaks to the media, as law enforcement agencies make a statement about the kidnapping of Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos, at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim Thursday July 16, 2020.
Stoltzfoos was abducted while walking home from church in Upper Leacock Township, within a mile of her home, police said.
Hundreds of volunteers have searched for the Amish woman through Mill Creek, Bird-in-Hand, East Earl Township and all around the fields and hills surrounding her home.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Matthew Hess, the public information officer for East Lampeter Township police, had no new updates on the case.
Social media accounts indicate the community continues to hold daily gatherings filled with prayer and singing to support the Stoltzfoos family.
Stumptown Road in Upper Leacock Township, seen on July 15, 2020. Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish woman, was last seen after leaving a farm on Stumptown Road on June 21, 2020, while walking home, according to police. Since, charges have been filed against a Paradise man who, police say, kidnapped Stoltzfoos. Police are still searching for her.
Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Justo Smoker on July 10 with kidnapping and false imprisonment.
In Smoker's charging documents, it says that intimate clothes, which were believed to be Stoltzfoos', were found buried in the woods behind a Ronks business the day he was arrested.
Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said that the discovery of the clothing "lends only to the conclusion that she suffered harm."
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Smoker on Tuesday, but it has since been rescheduled; this isn't uncommon.