Tuesday marks one month since 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went missing.

Stoltzfoos was abducted while walking home from church in Upper Leacock Township, within a mile of her home, police said.

Hundreds of volunteers have searched for the Amish woman through Mill Creek, Bird-in-Hand, East Earl Township and all around the fields and hills surrounding her home.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Matthew Hess, the public information officer for East Lampeter Township police, had no new updates on the case.

Social media accounts indicate the community continues to hold daily gatherings filled with prayer and singing to support the Stoltzfoos family.

Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Justo Smoker on July 10 with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

In Smoker's charging documents, it says that intimate clothes, which were believed to be Stoltzfoos', were found buried in the woods behind a Ronks business the day he was arrested.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said that the discovery of the clothing "lends only to the conclusion that she suffered harm."

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Smoker on Tuesday, but it has since been rescheduled; this isn't uncommon.

A new hearing date has not yet been set.

The FBI also has a $10,000 reward associated with any information on Stoltzfoos or her whereabouts.

A rundown of events

Stoltzfoos was last seen on June 21 on Stumptown Road, wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, says East Lampeter Township police.

The next day, police released a missing persons alert for her and hundreds of volunteers began to search for her around Bird-in-Hand.

The FBI joined the search with local and state police on June 24, and billboards and posters for Stoltzfoos started appearing in surrounding counties.

Investigators said they found Stotzfoos' clothes buried behind a business on Harvest Drive in Ronks on July 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause for Smoker.

Later that day, police arrested Smoker while he was at his job at Dutchland Inc., after cellphone records placed him near that location.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have seen Smoker, or his red Kia Rio sedan, around the time Stoltzfoos was abducted and in the days after to contact police at 717-291-4676.