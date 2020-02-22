One man died after a crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, partially shutting the road down for several hours early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Route 283 east bound near the Ridge Road overpass in Mount Joy Township, according to LNP | LancasterOnline's media partner abc27 News.

A pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided, according to media reports.

Part of Route 283 reopened around 9 a.m., according to media reports.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office confirmed that one man had died, but his name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported, according to abc27.

