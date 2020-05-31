A man was arrested and several others — including a child — were pepper sprayed after a protest in Lancaster city Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., 15 protesters were gathered on Chestnut St., Lancaster Bureau of Police said in a news release.

Officers had decided to reopen Chestnut St., police said, and protesters were asked to move to the sidewalk.

"These protesters moved traffic barricades from the police station and used them to block Chestnut St.," according to police. "The police bureau received calls through County Communications that the group continued to block traffic and kick cars stopped at the traffic light or trying to turn onto Chestnut Street. We also received calls from area residents about the noise made by the individuals."

When police attempted to remove the barricades, 21-year-old Eddie Gonzalez-Fox “was attempting to incite the remaining protesters," police said.

Reports from the protests indicate Gonzalez-Fox lead the protests at times throughout the day.

One of the protesters was physically moved from the street and ran before they were arrested, police said.

Gonzalez-Fox and another unidentified person refused to comply, and Gonzalez-Fox threw a barricade at police, the release said. Gonzalez-Fox then fled south on North Prince St.

As Gonzalez-Fox ran, the other protesters became “agitated and yelled at officers.”

When the protesters refused to leave, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

In the crowd was a 10-year-old child who was with an adult, police said. The child was seated on the curb when police used the spray and suffered “minimal irritation,” police said.

“It is unfortunate this 10 year old child was exposed to the (pepper) spray. The police bureau did not place the child in that area and we did not see the child when the small amount of (pepper) spray was used in the opposite direction of the child,” the news release said.

An EMS unit was dispatched to the scene and the child was checked out, police said.

As police were cleaning up after the incident, Gonzalez-Fox returned and began yelling at the officer he attempted to hit with a barricade. Again, Gonzalez-Fox fled from police and was later located in the 100 block of West Chestnut St.

Gonzalez-Fox was charged with riot, simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing administration of law. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison, in lieu of $10,000 bail. Police said a detainer has been lodged by Lancaster County Adult Probation due to an active warrant at the time of Gonzalez-Fox's arrest. Police said they are searching of the second unidentified man who was involved in the incident.

Lancaster Bureau of Police said Gonzalez-Fox was the only person to be arrested after Saturday’s protest. The protest began at 11 a.m. and continued throughout the day.

"The majority of the demonstration was peaceful with agitators within the crowd trying to incite confrontations with our officers," police said.