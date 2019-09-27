One person is dead after a crash on Route 322 in Elizabeth Township.
The crash happened around 7:43 a.m. Friday, near Esbenshade’s Garden Centers.
According Pennsylvania State Police, eyewitnesses saw an SUV swerving as it was traveling eastbound and the SUV hit the side of a modular home being hauled by a tractor-trailer that was heading west.
The driver of the tractor-trailer is OK, police said.
The name of the person who died has not been released.
Route 322 is shut down from East Brubaker Valley Road to Furnace Hills Pike.
Police expect the road to be closed for at least another hour.
This story will be updated.