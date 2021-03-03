Westbound traffic on Route 30 will be reduced to a single lane in East Hempfield Township following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer there on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A tractor trailer and another car collided on Route 30 West near Route 741 and the Route 30 West ramp, the supervisor said. The supervisor was unsure which vehicle collided into the other.

One injury was reported in the crash, though the supervisor was unsure of the severity of the injury. Initial dispatch reports indicated that there was a male who was unresponsive.