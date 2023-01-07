Emergency crews were called to the scene of a potential shooting in Lancaster city on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Dauphin Street, near Pershing Street, around 1:31 p.m. Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Lancaster city police department.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

There is currently no one in custody related to the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further developments.