Firefighters responded to a blaze at a two-story dwelling in Ephrata Township on Wednesday afternoon that left at least one person injured, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 100 block of Millway Road just after 3:15 p.m. to find a heavy fire coming from the attic that was coming through the roof, the supervisor said.

An ambulance was called to the scene to treat a burn victim, the supervisor said. No other injuries have been reported.

The supervisor was unsure where the fire began.