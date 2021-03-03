Firefighters responded to a blaze at a two-story dwelling in Ephrata Township on Wednesday afternoon that left at least one person injured, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.
Firefighters arrived at the home in the 100 block of Millway Road just after 3:15 p.m. to find a heavy fire coming from the attic that was coming through the roof, the supervisor said.
An ambulance was called to the scene to treat a burn victim, the supervisor said. No other injuries have been reported.
The supervisor was unsure where the fire began.
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm house fire at 117 Millway Road in Ephrata Twp. Wednesday afternoon @LancasterOnline #FIRE #firefighters #FirstResponders #Lancaster #LancasterCounty pic.twitter.com/YdBdrIygrW— Chris Knight (@phojoknight) March 3, 2021