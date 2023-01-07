Emergency crews were called to the scene of a potential shooting in Lancaster city on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Dauphin Street, near Pershing Street, around 1:31 p.m. According to dispatch, there was a male victim with a gunshot wound. It is not currently known what his condition is.

Police have tapped off the 100 block and part of the 200 block of Dauphin Street, around the intersection with Pershing Street.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further developments.