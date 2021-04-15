A woman sweeps broken glass on the sidewalk in front of the Dollar General store at 1805 Columbia Ave. in East Hempfield Township Thursday April 15, 2021 after a car crashed intot the front of the building. East Hempfield Township police said one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into a store in East Hempfield Township.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the entrance of Dollar General, at 1805 Columbia Ave.
The car's impact broke the store's front windows; glass and merchandise fell to the sidewalk.
East Hempfield Township police said the driver of the car was the only person injured.
Firefighters from Rohrerstown Fire Company were also on-scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
