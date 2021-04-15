One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into a store in East Hempfield Township.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the entrance of Dollar General, at 1805 Columbia Ave.

The car's impact broke the store's front windows; glass and merchandise fell to the sidewalk.

East Hempfield Township police said the driver of the car was the only person injured.

Firefighters from Rohrerstown Fire Company were also on-scene.

The investigation is ongoing.