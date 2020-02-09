Editor's note: Worship Center released a statement that reported two people injured. Only one person was injured, East Lampeter police said.

One person was injured Sunday morning at Worship Center along New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township after a gun was accidentally discharged, according to police.

In a statement from Worship Center provided by Dustin Leed, director of digital ministry around 11:30 a.m., the church said, "This morning at approximately 10 a.m., a firearm was accidentally discharged on Worship Center property inside the church’s security office. Two people were injured and one of them was taken to the hospital. There is no threat to public safety, and we are praying for those injured."

East Lampeter police said that despite Worship Center's report of two injured people, only one person was injured in the incident.

The shooting involved two volunteer security guards. One volunteer sustained injuries to the face from bullet shrapnel, East Lampeter police said. The volunteer has since been released from the hospital, Leed said.

The injured volunteer did not discharge the gun, police said.

All contracted security guards at the church carry what they choose as a means of defense, Colin Davis, the hospitality pastor at Worship Center, said. Volunteers are not expected to carry, but they can.

Parishioners arrived for the 11 a.m. service to police cars outside.

According to Lt. Rob Eachus, East Lampeter police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.

This story will be updated.