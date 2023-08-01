A person was shot in Lancaster city near Farnum Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Conestoga Street, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital and treated for the wound.

Police did not give the person’s gender or age, or indicate the severity of their injury.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act or that the public is in danger. Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 717-735-3301.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.