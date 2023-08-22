A woman was killed and multiple people injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 322 in Penn Township.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 2:22 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, police said. Officers found one person dead and multiple people injured, a result of a head-on collision.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but his office isn’t releasing her name yet.

The injured were transported to local hospitals, police said. It’s unclear how many people were injured.

The crash is under investigation, police said. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were assisted by the Lancaster County Crash Team and the Brickerville Fire Company.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.