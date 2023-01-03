A woman died in a house fire in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. to the home in the 200 block of Fannie Avenue, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that an elderly woman died in the fire, but he did not release her name.

It is not immediately clear if there were any other injuries.

A line of yellow tape to keep people away is still up near the house. The upper windows of the residence also appear to be broken.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.