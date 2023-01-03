A woman died in a house fire in West Lampeter Township on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. to the home in the 200 block of Fannie Avenue, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that an elderly woman died in the fire, but he did not release her name.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department confirmed in a press release that the woman was the only occupant of the house; she was extricated from the house by arriving fire units, but was pronounced dead at the scene following unsuccessful life-saving measures by EMS units.

A line of yellow tape to keep people away is still up near the house. The upper windows of the residence also appear to be broken.

Police reported that there was extensive damage to the home due to heavy fire and smoke. The investigation remains ongoing.

Willow Street Fire Company and the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire were the first units on the scene and were later assisted by members of the Lampeter, New Danville, Lancaster Township and West Willow fire companies.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.