A two vehicle accident in Martic Township Saturday night led to one death multiple occupants being injured, with at least two having to be transported to a hospital via helicopter.

At approximately 9 p.m., a two car accident occurred near the intersection of Holtwood Road and River Road in Martic Township, according to an accident alert.

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that one occupant died at the scene.

The alert said seven occupants were trapped inside the vehicles and helicopters were requested. Seven occupants were reported to have injuries, and two were transported to hospitals via helicopter.

Lancaster County Dispatch referred questions to Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, whose public information office did not immediately respond.

