One person is dead following a vehicle incident on Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township Thursday night.

A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said it was unclear if the person on the scene had died as a result of the crash or due to a medical incident.

The coroner's office was dispatched to investigate, the supervisor said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:06 PM on Harrisburg Pike near the intersection of Route 30.

The vehicle appeared to have been heading South West on Harrisburg Pike towards Lancaster city and had driven off of the road slightly onto the hill below the Resident Inn, where it came to rest against a berm with only minor damage.