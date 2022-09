One person died during a police standoff Friday afternoon near Quarryville, according to a WGAL report.

Pennsylvania State Police told WGAL that police responded to a "suspicious vehicle" Friday around 2:30 p.m., leading to a pursuit.

Following the pursuit, the man barricaded himself inside of his home on Wesley Road.

Police did not say whether or not there was anyone else inside the home during the incident, but that they eventually entered the home and one person was killed, according to WGAL.