A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a pursuit and then a standoff with police last week in Colerain Township, officials said.

Philip Probst, 25, died of the wound on Friday, Sept. 16, according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded at 3 p.m. that day to the area of Theodore A. Parker Natural Area, about 3 1/2 miles southeast of Quarryville, to check a welfare of a 25-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel of a gray Ford Escape. When troopers arrived, Probst started the vehicle and sped away, driving erratically as he passed other vehicles and ran through stop signs, according to a news release from state police.

He drove to his residence, ran inside and barricaded himself inside a bedroom before fatally shooting himself, according to state police. Probst was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Friday night, Bieber said.

No other injuries were reported.

