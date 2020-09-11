A portion of Route 222 North in Manheim Township is closed following a fatal vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Manheim Township police confirmed one individual died from their injuries on Route 222 near Creek Road just after 1 p.m.

According to Manheim Township police Sgt. Michael Piacentino, the sole driver of a vehicle was driving southbound on Route 222 before crossing the grass median into the northbound lane and hitting a bridge abutment, overturning the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed from their injuries, according to Piacentino. The vehicle also momentarily caught fire but was quickly extinguished, he said.

The person was not identified to LNP | LancasterOnline as next of kin have not been notified.

A passerby put out the burning vehicle, according to a tweet from Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino.

Route 222 N is shutdown at Oregon Pk for a vehicle accident with injuries. Vehicle was on fire but passerby used extinguisher to put it out. PennDOT to Close 222 N at 30. Fire Police at 222 N Ramp at Butter Rd. Expected closures for considerable amount of time. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) September 11, 2020

Route 222 North at Route 30 will be closed for several more hours, Piacentino said, and is expected to impact the evening commute. Police ask that motorists avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

