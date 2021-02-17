One person is dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Paradise Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A pickup truck and a tractor trailer collided near South Belmont Road and Route 896 at 4:02 p.m., the supervisor said.

The Lancaster County Coroner has been contacted, supervisor said. There were no other injuries in the crash.

The supervisor did not know the age or gender of the person who died. A representative with the Pennsylvania State Police said they did not have any information to release about the crash Wednesday evening.

A portion of Route 896 will be shut down indefinitely as investigators look into the crash, the supervisor said.

Belmont Road will be shut down at White Oak Road, according to dispatch reports.