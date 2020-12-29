Lancaster city police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found stabbed to death on South Ann Street Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police were dispatched to 25 S. Ann Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival officers discovered a male victim unresponsive inside the front door, a press release said.

The man appeared to be stabbed, and officers and EMS determined that he was beyond help, police said. The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Officers have secured the scene, and detectives are assisting with the investigation.

"Several individuals have been brought in to the police station for interviews," the press release said. "The investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released once it is available."

Lancaster city police are asking anyone with any information is asked to call the police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

