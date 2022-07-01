A motorcyclist died in a crash that happened Thursday night in West Cocalico Township, according to police.

That crash happened at 8:36 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township. A 20-year-old man from Gap was driving a motorcycle in the area when he entered the opposing lane of travel at a 90-degree curve in the road, Ephrata police said in a news release.

The motorcycle then struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by a man from Stevens, police said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Nixon of the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 260.