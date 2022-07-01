Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the motorcyclist as released by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

A motorcyclist died in a crash that happened Thursday night in West Cocalico Township, according to police.

That crash happened at 8:36 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township. A 20-year-old man from Gap, identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office as Matthew Stoltzfus, was driving a motorcycle in the area when he entered the opposing lane of travel at a 90-degree curve in the road, Ephrata police said in a news release.

Stoltzfus then struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by a man from Stevens, police said. Stoltzfus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner's Office ruled following an examination Friday morning that Stoltzfus died of multiple traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled accidental.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Nixon of the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, ext. 260.