A man died in a vehicle crash Friday night on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township.

Police responded to the area of westbound Route 30 and Centerville Road around 10:30 p.m., according to a release from East Hempfield Township Police.

Officers found a 2005 Honda Pilot on its roof with the sole occupant, a 50-year-old man, dead inside, according to the release.

The roadway was closed for several hours before being reopened around 3 a.m.

A witness to the crash told police that they saw the vehicle traveling west when it went off the road, up an embankment and flipped multiple times before coming to rest, according to the release.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and ask anyone with information to contact East Hempfield Township Police Sgt. J.D. Sandman at 717-898-3103.