Once undocumented, the wife of PA's lieutenant governor asks immigrants to trust the census

Gisele Fetterman, the Brazilian-born wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, says she hopes to allay the concerns of undocumented immigrants about the 2020 census by telling her own story of growing up fearful of deportation.
Fetterman spoke in Lancaster and knocked on a few doors Monday to highlight a grassroots push to head off an undercount among immigrants and other hard-to-reach populations.
“I know what it’s like to be scared of a knock on the door,” said Fetterman, who came to the United States with her mother and brother when she was 8. “We were terrified to open our door for years because our family would have been ... deported.”
Fetterman, wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, joined representatives of CASA, a Latino and immigrant advocacy organization, to kickoff a door-to-door and social media campaign to urge an estimated 55,000 immigrant and working-class residents to be counted.
Starting March 12, households across the United States will begin receiving mailers inviting them to complete the census by mail, phone or online. Census workers in May will visit only those homes that don’t respond.
The census seeks to count every person living in the United States, not just citizens and newcomers with permission to stay. But advocates of a full count know that fear of deportation will cause some to not comply. The population count determines legislative representation and where the government spends billions on social programs and infrastructure.
The census does not ask about citizenship, and the law prevents the Census Bureau from sharing information with law enforcement that could lead to deportation or loss of government benefits.
“The key to delivering the message is the messengers,” said Thais Carerro, CASA’s Pennsylvania director, at a news conference. “That’s how we are making a difference, because it’s not just someone with a government ID. ... It’s people from the community, who we have been hiring, talking every day to their neighbors.”
Fetterman, with CASA workers in red T-shirts, knocked on a few doors on Rockland Street in Lancaster’s Southeast. One door opened, and a Spanish-speaking woman spoke briefly with Pennsylvania’s Second Lady,
“She was worried about the immigration question,” Fetterman told a reporter afterwards. “She asked, ‘How does that affect immigrants? Can immigrants complete it? We said, ‘Yes, the information is anonymous and protected.”’
Courage needed
Maria Gutierrez, a CASA field director for Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, said advocates are appealing to immigrants’ courageous nature in asking them to complete the census.
“You have to be brave to be here,” Gutierrez said. “You have the right, if you live here, to be counted.”
Fetterman, a mother of three who ran a community organization in western Pennsylvania, said she has a childhood memory of being afraid when she saw her mother fill out the census form.
“As that young child who really felt like I didn’t belong or felt invisible, it’s the same population, it’s that conversation, it’s that idea that there’s power in being counted,” said Fetterman, now a U.S. citizen.
“Just as I as mattered as that little girl — even though I didn't realize then — every single one of us do,” she said. “We’re going to remind everyone that you matter. You matter to us. If you live in this state, we need to count you.”